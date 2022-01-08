Brokerages Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post sales of $91.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $91.13 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $72.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $325.50 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $419.53 million, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $429.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRNT. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,016,000 after acquiring an additional 995,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after buying an additional 415,973 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $42,002,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,728,000 after buying an additional 165,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $15,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNT traded down $5.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.63. The stock had a trading volume of 182,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,028. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 299.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.72.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.