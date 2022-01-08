Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Up 21.7% in December

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,400 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 448,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 467,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Ecovyst stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 349,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $14,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

