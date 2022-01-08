Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce sales of $19.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.30 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $17.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $154.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.71 million to $196.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.02 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $98.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. 719,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $785.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 3.44.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

