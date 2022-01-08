$221.85 Million in Sales Expected for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) will post sales of $221.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.70 million and the highest is $222.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions posted sales of $490.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year sales of $903.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.00 million to $906.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

NYSE:ZWS traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,286. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $23,227,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 15,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $544,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 961,200 shares of company stock worth $34,670,928. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,305,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

