Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $170.44 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market capitalization of $271.71 million and $170.44 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00003661 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00061049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile

KNC is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.