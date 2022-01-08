Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to post sales of $133.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.50 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $159.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $639.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $631.00 million to $653.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $658.89 million, with estimates ranging from $650.48 million to $666.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $3.63. 1,705,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,709. The stock has a market cap of $547.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

