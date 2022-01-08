Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to announce sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the lowest is $2.87 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $12.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 44.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 81,904 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.85. 2,231,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.