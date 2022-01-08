Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to announce sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the lowest is $2.87 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $12.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 44.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 81,904 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.85. 2,231,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.