$431.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post sales of $431.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.30 million and the lowest is $426.40 million. Cable One reported sales of $336.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total transaction of $289,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CABO traded down $8.96 on Friday, hitting $1,669.00. 23,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,762.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,861.93. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,621.19 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

