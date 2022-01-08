Unistake Market Capitalization Tops $3.06 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Unistake has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $38,256.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00078903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.62 or 0.07351038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,795.06 or 1.00122189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00070552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,152,649 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

