BZEdge (BZE) Market Capitalization Tops $185,284.69

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $185,284.69 and $15.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BZEdge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00078903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.62 or 0.07351038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,795.06 or 1.00122189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00070552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006802 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BZEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BZEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BZEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.