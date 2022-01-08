TigerCash Hits Market Cap of $686,844.01 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $686,844.01 and approximately $4.06 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

