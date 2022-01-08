$16.61 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to announce sales of $16.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.33 billion and the highest is $16.77 billion. HP posted sales of $15.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $65.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $66.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $66.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.19 billion to $68.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Loop Capital increased their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,221,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,100. HP has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of HP by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,929 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

