Brokerages Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $523.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will report $523.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $531.50 million and the lowest is $515.60 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $441.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $6.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.81. 216,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day moving average is $123.73. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $99.36 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,997,505 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

