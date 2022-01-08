Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.34 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post $114.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.29 million and the highest is $117.00 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $103.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $417.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.64 million to $420.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $481.61 million, with estimates ranging from $471.40 million to $489.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.07.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 623,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,454. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $166,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,914 shares of company stock worth $3,331,262. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,513,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after buying an additional 654,090 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 375,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

