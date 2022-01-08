Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 522,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 145,055 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,594,154.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,536 shares of company stock worth $3,204,958. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

EOSE traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.51. 391,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. Research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

