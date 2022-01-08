The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Update

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 95,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,701,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 165,110 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $35.36. 75,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

