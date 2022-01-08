Peony (PNY) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Peony has a market capitalization of $26.90 million and $128,665.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00035866 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 91,693,298 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

