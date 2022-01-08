BitScreener Token (BITX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,133.00

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. BitScreener Token has a market cap of $770,742.33 and $2,133.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitScreener Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitScreener Token has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00061257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005499 BTC.

BitScreener Token Profile

BitScreener Token (BITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener . BitScreener Token’s official website is tokensale.bitscreener.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling BitScreener Token

