Donut Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,397.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $572,929.72 and $5,397.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00057489 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00078445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.06 or 0.07324442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,856.30 or 1.00022293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

