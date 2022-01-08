Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $7.74 on Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.74 or 0.00018492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and $55.97 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00057489 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00078445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.06 or 0.07324442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,856.30 or 1.00022293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 316,835,587 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

