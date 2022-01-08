TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $52.97. 1,784,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,946. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $140.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $54.73 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

