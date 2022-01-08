Zacks: Brokerages Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce $303.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.90 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $268.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CONE. Raymond James downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 81,403 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,958,000.

CONE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,152. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

