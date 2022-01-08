Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Up 20.7% in December

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE KFS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,404. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after buying an additional 118,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.
About Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
