Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Up 20.7% in December

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE KFS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,404. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 8,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 138,346 shares of company stock worth $754,665. Insiders own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after buying an additional 118,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

