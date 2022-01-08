CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Update

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 35,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $968,290 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,915,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,748,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 39.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAPL traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $20.06. 62,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $760.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 2.14. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 22.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 420.00%.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.