Dynamite Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79,877.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Dynamite has a market cap of $38,292.48 and approximately $79,877.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.74 or 0.00414438 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009124 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000939 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $531.29 or 0.01267373 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,501 coins and its circulating supply is 395,894 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

