The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,922,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $822,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,940,597 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Lovesac by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 4.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOVE traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,144. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $43.71 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $846.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.96.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

