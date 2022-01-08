Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HLT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,929. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,169.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.32. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

