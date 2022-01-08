MediShares Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,004.00 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, MediShares has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. MediShares has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $11,004.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00061280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005620 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

