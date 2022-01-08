Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.71). SCYNEXIS posted earnings of ($1.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 190,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,585. The stock has a market cap of $151.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

