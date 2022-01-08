ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,100 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 562,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ASGN traded down $4.73 on Friday, reaching $119.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,257. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.03. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,200,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $3,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,962,755. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 52.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

