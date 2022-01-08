Short Interest in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Increases By 20.1%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $918,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $50,294,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,247,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

