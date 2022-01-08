Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 257,775 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000.

PSC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.91. 1,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,681. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

