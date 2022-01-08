Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 182.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CMTL. Noble Financial cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 289,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.57. 146,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $621.07 million, a P/E ratio of 471.49 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

