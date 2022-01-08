Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.53 Million

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report $21.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $21.75 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $20.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $88.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.54 million to $90.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $95.10 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $101.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 220,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,302. The company has a market capitalization of $519.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.