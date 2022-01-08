$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Garmin reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $257,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 29.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Garmin by 26.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.95. 729,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

