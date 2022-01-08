Huobi BTC Market Cap Hits $1.69 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $122,305.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42,299.65 or 1.00400000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00077516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.39 or 0.07304317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,107.70 or 0.99944401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00070786 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

