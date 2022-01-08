POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 259,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 141.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 62.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 14.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in POSCO in the second quarter worth about $973,000.

NYSE PKX traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 229,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,635. POSCO has a one year low of $54.40 and a one year high of $92.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. POSCO’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

