Short Interest in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expands By 22.4%

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

NYSE:KBR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,183. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 1.29. KBR has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $49.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 36.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,192,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after acquiring an additional 318,566 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in KBR by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 28,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in KBR during the third quarter valued at about $560,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 127.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 14.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,162,000 after buying an additional 112,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

