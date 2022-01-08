NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NVCR traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. 653,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,170. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.37 and a beta of 0.89. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

