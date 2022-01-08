Analysts Set UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Target Price at €16.44

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) has been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.44 ($18.68).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.57) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.18) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.41) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

