Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives $50.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $54.77. 35,133,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,550,313. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

