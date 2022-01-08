Spaceswap Price Hits $0.27 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00057468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00077026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.09 or 0.07323882 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,725.94 or 0.99702181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00070681 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

