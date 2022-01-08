Short Interest in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Drops By 48.8%

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the November 30th total of 53,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:HHLA remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 65 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,907. HH&L Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth $403,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,257,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

