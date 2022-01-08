First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the November 30th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TDIV traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.16. 101,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,657. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.441 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 90.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

