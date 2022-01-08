First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the November 30th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TDIV traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.16. 101,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,657. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.441 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
