Analysts Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.45. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 698,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

