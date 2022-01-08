$732.33 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce sales of $732.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $703.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $759.60 million. Green Plains reported sales of $478.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

Green Plains stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.88. 407,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,522. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

