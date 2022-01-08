Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives $1.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Americas Silver from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Americas Silver by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,800. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 344.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.