$21.31 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce sales of $21.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.33 billion. General Electric reported sales of $21.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $75.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.16 billion to $76.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $80.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $84.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Shares of GE traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $101.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,248,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

