Analysts Set Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Target Price at €3.78

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €3.78 ($4.29).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.32) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.55) to €4.30 ($4.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($4.94) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.70 ($4.20) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

