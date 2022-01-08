Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives GBX 1,732.67 Average PT from Analysts

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,732.67 ($23.35).

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($21.16) to GBX 1,733 ($23.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($25.32) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.18) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.47) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($23.58) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of LON:PRU traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.46) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,320 ($17.79). 3,838,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,168. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.25 billion and a PE ratio of -19.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,359.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,411.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 1,158 ($15.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.54).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

